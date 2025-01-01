Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.

Core features include watching logs across multiple containers, pods and clusters. In addition to also being able to search via regex and display timestamp-sorted views. With kl's TUI, you can focus on logs from specific containers, filter by labels and toggle different k8s contexts to narrow down the logs you want to view.

Additional features include archiving logs, clipboard copying and fullscreen views. This tool also has keyboard shortcuts for rapid navigation within the TUI.

kl is great for Kubernetes users needing quick access to logs from multiple Kubernetes resources and if you need to debug in multi-cluster environments.