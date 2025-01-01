Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.

kmon is a kernel manager and monitoring tool for Linux, primarily used in the terminal. It allows you to inspect, manage, and modify Linux kernel modules in an intuitive text user interface (TUI).

Key features include listing loaded kernel modules, showing detailed information about them, and managing module parameters. Users can also directly load, unload, and blacklist modules.

This tool is particularly useful for Linux system administrators and advanced users managing kernel modules and offers a convenient way to monitor kernel module activity directly in the terminal.