An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.

koji is a command-line tool designed to help users create standardized, conventional commits with in the terminal. It prompts users through a guided commit-writing process, ensuring all messages are formatted for clarity.

This tool has features such as scope autocomplete, customizable commit types and the option to include emojis. It can be used as a Git hook, so every commit is automatically checked to follow the conventional commit style.

For teams and individuals who want organized, clear commit histories without hassle, by using koji, developers can ensure consistent, professional commit logs in their repositories.