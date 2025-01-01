Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.

kondo is a command line tool designed for developers to efficiently clean up unwanted or unnecessary files or dependencies from software projects to free up space.

It scans the current directory and primarily targets dependency folders and build artifacts that accumulate over time, such as node_modules for node.js projects and target for Rust projects. kondo supports over 20 project types including languages and frameworks like CMake (C, C++), .NET (C#) Composer (PHP), Elixir, Maven (Java), Pub (Dart), Python (Pixi), Zig and more.

kondo is cross platform and ensures your development environment remains clean without manual cleanup, which is especially useful for developers handling multiple projects or needing to optimize storage.