Inspect messages in a Kafka topic in a simple and deliberate manner.

kplay is a terminal-based tool for inspecting and consuming Kafka topic messages. It allows users to fetch records on demand, browse them in a list and save them locally if needed.

The tool supports consuming JSON messages out of the box, with options for Protocol Buffers (Protobuf) support. It includes AWS IAM authentication for secured brokers, which makes it flexible for different Kafka setups.

For developers working with Apache Kafka, kplay provides a quick and simple way to consume Kafka messages directly in a TUI interface.