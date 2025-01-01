An Apache Kafka TUI client.

ktea is a TUI client for Apache Kafka that lets you manage Kafka clusters in the terminal.

Key features include multi-cluster support (connect and switch between different clusters) and topic management (list, create, delete topics and view partition/offset details). This tool can consume topic messages in text, JSON, or Avro formats with filtering and monitoring consumer groups (members and offsets). It also integrates with Kafka’s Schema Registry to browse or register schemas, and supports Kafka Connect to view connectors.

For those who are Kafka administrators, backend engineers or developers who need to work with pub/sub systems would find ktea helpful. It works best for remote access to Kafka, quickly checking topics, reading events and managing Kafka resources in a TUI without the overhead of GUI clients.