A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.

ktool is a TUI utility for inspecting and modifying Mach-O binaries on Apple systems. It reads and edits binary metadata and runtime information without external dependencies.

It provides subcommands to list Objective-C classes, symbols, and headers, and to modify load commands and signatures. A simple TUI mode is available for browsing binary content interactively. ktool also functions as a Python library, allowing integration into scripts for automated binary analysis and modification. It works on any platform.

ktool works best for reverse engineers, security analysts and developers working on macOS or iOS applications. Use it for inspecting app internals, debugging runtime issues, or preparing binaries for further analysis whether manually or through scripts.