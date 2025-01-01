A CLI password manager with sessions.

kure is a cross-platform command-line password manager.

Records are sealed with 256-bit AES-GCM and a per-entry Argon2-derived key, while the master secret lives only in protected memory and never on disk. This tool supports sessions that let you chain commands after one unlock using the master password and can auto-expire or trigger scripts.

The database is a portable binary, which you can move anywhere alongside with the kure executable. Other features include clipboard helpers, OTP retrieval, configurable timeouts and with the benefit of being able to use this tool completely offline.

kure works best for sysadmins, developers on air-gapped systems, privacy advocates and anyone who prefers to use the terminal over a GUI for keeping their passwords safe, encrypted and all offline.