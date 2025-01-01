A simple & powerful eBPF-based network issue, analysis and tracing tool.

kyanos is an eBPF-based network tracing tool that captures and analyzes network requests (HTTP, Redis, MySQL) in the terminal.

It supports filtering by IP, port, process, container or even protocol-level details like HTTP paths or Redis keys and has the ability to automatically decrypt SSL traffic. It has three subcommands, watch (capture network traffic), stat (aggregate request/responses based on filters and statistical information) and overview (displays external resources that the current machine relies on).

Captured data is aggregated to identify which sources or requests cause high latency or heavy bandwidth use. This tool alsp shows kernel level latency breakdowns for each request to pinpoint exactly where delays occur. All results are displayed in real time in the terminal, including fully decrypted request data.

Security engineers, network engineers, DevOps and system administrators will find kyanos valuable for quickly troubleshooting network requests between services and debugging traffic issues without complex packet capturing tools.