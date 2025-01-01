Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.

kyma is a TUI tool that lets you create presentations in the terminal using markdown files.

Core features includes markdown support, animated transitions like swipe and slide, hot reload for live editing, YAML-based styling, theme support, flexible layouts, intuitive keyboard navigation and a presentation timer to track slide durations.

For developers, programmers and those who want to create and deliver presentations without leaving the terminal, kyma would be useful for this, especially for technical talks and code demonstrations where kyma would be really handy.