NixOS system deployment TUI.

image preview of labcoat

labcoat is a TUI tool for deploying flake-based NixOS systems. It lets you choose from the NixOS configurations in your flake, providing a one step command to deploy or inspect those machines.

 

Features include automatic host discovery from your flake and integrated actions to SSH into or run shell commands on a target host. It can also reboot a machine with ping-based status tracking and it logs each deployment and command per node while flagging any out-of-date systems in the list.

 

This tool is ideal for hobbyist developers and NixOS users managing small clusters or homelabs (up to a few dozen machines). It can be used during the development or testing of configurations, when you need to rapidly deploy changes and verify them before moving to large scale deployment tools.

