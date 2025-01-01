A TUI for monitoring and managing Celery workers and tasks.

lazycelery is a TUI for monitoring and managing celery task queues and workers in realtime.

It has a keyboard-driven interface to switch between worker, queue and task views, showing how many tasks are in each queue and what each worker is doing. You can search or filter tasks and see each task’s state (pending, running, etc.) at a glance and has a help screen for it's keyboard shortcuts as well.

lazycelery is useful for developers working in Python or Django, back-end developers and DevOps engineers working with celery. It helps you check the health of workers, monitor task queues and debug problems with your task queues in the terminal.