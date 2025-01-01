A terminal user interface for journalctl.

lazyjournal is a TUI log viewer for journalctl, systemd, docker and file system logs. It supports fuzzy search, regex filtering and quick navigation for large logs.

This tool has the ability to filter logs from systemctl services, containers and files in real time. It can also view archived logs in the TUI and supports 3 different search modes (default, fuzzy and regex) to refine results. It also has helpful keybindings for navigating the TUI and performing actions like switching windows and refreshing the TUI.

Suitable for sysadmins and developers or anyone working with systemd or systemctl, lazyjournal is a great tool for anyone on Linux working with logs in terminal environments where no GUI is present.