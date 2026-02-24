A rich terminal UI for Sidekiq.

lazykiq is a TUI tool for inspecting Sidekiq activity in the terminal.

It connects via Redis to show Sidekiq processes, running jobs and has several properties such as queue contents, job lists and error backtraces. You can see which jobs that have been retried, busy or have been scheduled, and it gives error breakdowns and execution metrics in the TUI interface.

lazykiq also has keyboard shortcuts for vim style navigation, paging and list filtering, and quick view switching between dashboards, queues, and metrics. Job details include payload, timestamps, retry counts, and exception traces, and it supports nerd fonts.

This tool works best for Ruby and Rails developers, Backend Engineers, SREs, and DevOps engineers when diagnosing stuck workers, rising retries, or noisy failures during deploys, production incidents, or staging smoke tests.