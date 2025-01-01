A terminal-based SSH manager.

lazyssh is a TUI SSH manager for managing servers directly from the terminal. It has a keyboard-driven interface to navigate and connect to servers defined in your SSH config, so you don’t have to memorize hostnames or type the full command to SSH into the machine.

Key features include listing servers from your SSH config in a scrollable interface, adding or editing entries, pinning favorites, pinging servers to test for connectivity and adding tags to categorize or identifying servers (like staging, prod, or aws, gcp). You can also sort the server list by name or last connection time and once added, you can login directly into the server by simply pressing Enter on the selected server.

lazyssh is ideal for system administrators and developers who manage multiple servers. It keeps SSH hosts organized in one place and speeds up remote server management from the terminal.