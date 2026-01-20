lazyworktree

go
apache-2.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/lazyworktree/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/lazyworktree/

Effortless Git worktree management for the terminal.

CodeRabbit

CodeRabbit

Cut Code Review Time & Bugs in Half. Supports TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, and more.

Install CodeRabbit CLI
image preview of lazyworktree

lazyworktree is a TUI for managing Git worktrees, built for jumping between parallel branches without losing context.

 

It creates, renames, deletes, absorbs, and prunes worktrees and it shows dirty files plus ahead or behind counts on each branch. It can create a worktree from your current branch with uncommitted changes, and in addition it can create from GitHub or GitLab issues, PRs (Pull Requests), or MRs (Merge Requests) in the terminal.

 

It also supports cherry-picking commits across worktrees, and also it runs stage, commit, and diff commands via your pager, with optional delta. It can start per-worktree tmux sessions too locally.

 

This tool works best for developers who juggle multiple fixes, reviews or experiments at once and want clean, isolated checkouts. It's great during code review, bug hunts or refactors when you need fast switching while keeping each branch separate.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.