Effortless Git worktree management for the terminal.

lazyworktree is a TUI for managing Git worktrees, built for jumping between parallel branches without losing context.

It creates, renames, deletes, absorbs, and prunes worktrees and it shows dirty files plus ahead or behind counts on each branch. It can create a worktree from your current branch with uncommitted changes, and in addition it can create from GitHub or GitLab issues, PRs (Pull Requests), or MRs (Merge Requests) in the terminal.

It also supports cherry-picking commits across worktrees, and also it runs stage, commit, and diff commands via your pager, with optional delta. It can start per-worktree tmux sessions too locally.

This tool works best for developers who juggle multiple fixes, reviews or experiments at once and want clean, isolated checkouts. It's great during code review, bug hunts or refactors when you need fast switching while keeping each branch separate.