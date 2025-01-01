A customizable TUI display/login manager written in Rust.

lemurs is a login manager for Linux and BSD. It shows a TUI (using PAM) for starting sessions, whether graphical (X11/Wayland) or plain shell, directly from the terminal.

Features include user-provided session scripts (for different window managers or Wayland compositors), PAM authentication and optional systemd integration. You place your session launch commands in its config directories and lemurs will list them at login. You can also customize the theme or prompt and disable other display managers and start itself on boot.

This tool is useful for sysadmins and users of minimal desktops who prefer a TUI interface when logging in their machines or if you don't want the overhead of a GUI desktop login manager.