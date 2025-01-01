Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.

links is a lightweight web browser available in both graphics and text modes, compatible across various platforms including Linux, Windows (via Cygwin), and OS/2. It supports HTML 4.0, HTTP 1.1, frames, tables, and built-in image display for formats like GIF, JPEG, and PNG.

With a user-friendly pull-down menu, Links allows background downloads, anti-ad filter for GIFs and configurable MIME-type handlers. Its graphics mode features high-quality image rendering, anti-aliasing and precise display controls.

links suits users needing fast, minimal browsing with essential features on systems with limited graphical capabilities.