A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.

paru -S lla

lla is a modern alternative to the ls command, aiming to be a high performance directory browsing explorer with customizable views and plugins.

 

Interesting features of lla include various display formats such as tree, grid, timeline and Git-aware views. It supports sorting, filtering and recursive listing and has a plugin system that extends its functionality further such as duplicate detection, file hash calculation, code complexity analysis, extended metadata display, keyword search, categorization and tagging to name a few.

 

Ideal for developers and system administrators looking for an alternative to ls, lla is a powerful file exploration tool for anyone managing directories in the terminal.

