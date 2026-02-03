lnko

Simple stow-like dotfile linker.

lnko is a stow-like dotfile linker that creates portable relative symlinks from "packages" into your target directory.

 

It comes with an interactive prompt allowing you to link or unlink selected packages, and it reports what is currently linked via the status command. When files already exist, it prompts for backup, skip, overwrite, or a quick diff. and it can auto-backup conflicts into a .lnko-backup file.

 

It can clean up broken symlinks using the lnko clean command, and it keeps compatibility with GNU Stow symlinks. It supports tree folding for tidier layouts, dry-run mode, ignore patterns, verbose output, and custom local source and target paths.

 

lnko is ideal for developers who keep dotfiles in Git and jump between machines. Handy for fresh setups, clean repos, and safer changes.

