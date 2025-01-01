Git Terminal Tools
Git is a distributed version control system created by Linus Torvalds in 2005 to facilitate the development of the Linux kernel.
Primarily used by software developers, Git allows efficient collaboration, code tracking, and version control through terminal commands.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with Git.
- bat - A cat(1) clone with wings.
- delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
- diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
- drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
- dstask - A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.
- dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
- fd - A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'
- forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.
- fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
- gfold - A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.
- ghq - Remote repository management made easy.
- git-cc - a git extension to help write conventional commits
- git-cliff - Changelog generator for git repositories.
- git-split-diffs - Syntax highlighted side-by-side diffs in your terminal
- git-who - Git blame for file trees.
- gita - A command-line tool to manage multiple git repos.
- gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.
- gitsnip - A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.
- gitu - A TUI Git client inspired by Magit.
- gitui - A blazing fast TUI for git written in rust
- goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
- gri - manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.
- grv - A Git Repository Viewer.
- jujutsu - A Git-compatible VCS that is both simple and powerful.
- koji - An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.
- lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
- lazyjj - A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.
- mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.
- onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
- prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
- serie - A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!
- tig - Text-mode interface for git
- vignore - A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.
