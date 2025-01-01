Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.

loggo (stylized as l'oGGo) is a TUI logging tool that displays log streams in the terminal. It parses JSON logs from local files, Kubernetes clusters and cloud logging systems.

This tool has filtering, streams, searching, supports pipes and has detailed viewing of individual log entries, in addition to GCP logging with gcp-stream as loggo natively supports this. Users can copy logs, navigate large grids, and adjust display templates for clear formatting.

This tool suits software engineers, system administrators who work with log data. It is useful for monitoring local applications, clusters and cloud services, giving a clear view of real-time logs.