A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.

logmerger is a TUI tool designed for viewing multiple log files merged by timestamps.

The tool correlates log entries from various files, based on their timestamps, and presents the output in an easily readable, unified display. This tool is not constrained to text files alone, the software can also merge data from compressed text log files and CSV files, while also having experimental support for packet capture files.

logmerger is best when you need to combine log data from various sources for analysis. With clean, timestamp-ordered visualization, interactive browsing, and export options facilitating subsequent processing, logmerger can be used if you're looking to view and see logs in one place.