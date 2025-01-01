Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.

logria is a command-line tool for real-time log aggregation and analysis. It allows users to filter, parse, and aggregate live data streams from various sources, including shell commands and files.

Key features include live regex filtering, customizable log parsing rules, and aggregation methods. Logria offers interactive search, highlighting, and the ability to switch between stdout and stderr streams. Users can save sessions for later use.

logria excels at monitoring live logs from multiple processes or servers. It can be used by developers and system administrators who need to watch and analyze logs in real-time, offering a flexible alternative to traditional log analysis tools.