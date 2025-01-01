Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.

Logshark is a CLI and TUI debugger for JSON logs, written in Go.

It offers a user-friendly TUI, enabling users to navigate through a list of logs and includes the ability to highlight and pretty print JSON logs in a colorful format.

Logshark is designed to capture logs through an HTTP port, emulating the Elasticsearch protocol. it integrates with Beats (like Filebeat, Metricbeat, Heartbeat) and Logstash, using their standard Elasticsearch output.