A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.

go install github.com/ugosan/logshark/cmd@latest

Logshark is a CLI and TUI debugger for JSON logs, written in Go.

 

It offers a user-friendly TUI, enabling users to navigate through a list of logs and includes the ability to highlight and pretty print JSON logs in a colorful format.

 

Logshark is designed to capture logs through an HTTP port, emulating the Elasticsearch protocol. it integrates with Beats (like Filebeat, Metricbeat, Heartbeat) and Logstash, using their standard Elasticsearch output.

