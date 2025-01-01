Basically ls but readable.

lsr (Laser) is an alternative to the classic ls command with simpler visuals and sorting.

Features of lsr include colorized file listings, filters, quick identification of directories by displaying the tree structure recursively, color schemes and showing files or symbolic links as flags. It also has Git status indicators and highlights staged and unstaged changes. Users can adjust default configurations or override specific settings to fit their preferences.

This tool can be extended further with scripts in Lua to display custom information when using lsr, which would work best if you need more customization and filtering than what ls provides.