A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.

brew install blacknon/lssh/lssh

lssh is a terminal-based SSH client that simplifies multi-server management. It has a TUI for selecting hosts from a list, supporting SSH, SCP, and SFTP protocols. Users can easily filter and connect to servers for managing remote machines.


A key feature is parallel command execution across multiple hosts, ideal for managing server clusters. This tool can also handles complex setups with multiple proxies (SSH, HTTP, SOCKS5), multi-stage proxying,  NFS support, port forwarding and X11 forwarding.

 

Anyone that manages multiple servers may want to tryout lssh, it can also integrate with OpenSSH configs, allows you to connect to remote servers with a local .bashrc file and supports various authentication methods. It is also cross platform and runs on Windows, macOS and Linux systems.

