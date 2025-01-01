A fast, minimalist directory tree viewer.

lstr is a command-line utility for listing files and directories with advanced filtering and formatting options, inspired by the tree program.

Key features include recursive listing, filtering by file type, size or date, respects .gitignore files, Git integration, customizable output formats, colorized output and supports file-specific icons such as nerd fonts to distinguish file types. It comes with the classic tree-like interface by simply running "lstr" and you can also use the interactive TUI mode which can be launched by running "lstr interactive".

If you are used to the tree command to display a structured list of files, lstr is a great alternative which adds interactivity and shows specific icons to distinguish the types of files listed in the directory.