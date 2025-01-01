A TUI ebook reader with Text-to-Speech (TTS).

lue is a TUI ebook reader with text-to-speech (TTS). It allows you to read and listen to books and other documents in the terminal.

Features of lue include, extensive document support (TXT, EPUB, PDF, Markdown and more) with automatic format detection. The text-to-speech provider uses Edge TTS, (an online TTS provider) by default and can be used offline locally with Kokoro TTS. This tool supports 100+ languages with adjustable speech speed. It also highlights each word and sentence in sync with narration and you can customize the interface of the TUI with themes. Reading progress is saved automatically and you can navigate the TUI quickly using a mouse, scrolling or keyboard shortcuts.

For those who have ebooks and frequently use the terminal, would find lue useful as a great way to turn your documents into a terminal audiobook. Use lue if you want an audiobook experience by listening to ebooks in the background or if you need distraction-free reading with line by line word highlighting in the terminal.