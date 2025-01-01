A fast, async link checker written in Rust.

lychee is a fast, asynchronous link checker. It scans HTML, Markdown, reStructuredText, and other text files or websites for broken hyperlinks and email addresses.

Features of lychee include custom headers, redirect support, cookies, JSON output, custom user agents, patterns, quiet mode, status code filtering, GitHub token support, and more. This CLI tool also offers flexibility for various link-checking scenarios and is configurable. It can be used as a command-line tool or library.

Developers may find lychee useful for maintaining links in documentation, READMEs, websites, and repositories. Its speed and portability make it suitable for both continuous integration (CI) pipelines like GitHub Actions and local development as a single binary, with the goal of ensuring link integrity on any document lychee can process.