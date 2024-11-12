lyn

go
gpl-3.0

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Get the weather delivered to your command-line.

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lyn a command-line tool for checking weather forecasts directly in the terminal, using data from Meteorologisk institutt and OpenStreetMap’s Nominatim API. It allows users to check the current weather or forecast for specific locations with simple commands.

 

Core commands include viewing the current weather, forecasts and opening forecasts in a web browser straight from the terminal. Additionally, yr can be used as a Go package for custom integrations in Go projects.

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