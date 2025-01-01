Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI based web browser.

lynx is a text-based web browser designed for use on Unix and other systems with character-cell terminals.

Viewing web pages in the terminal is not lynx's only feature, it can create bookmarks, download files and supports several internet protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, FTP and Gopher.

lynx is for those who prefer a minimal interface to browsing the web with limited tracking. It is also useful in scenarios constrained by memory, low-bandwidth or when using systems with limited graphical capabilities.