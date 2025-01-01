Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.

macchina is a fast, minimal system information frontend for the terminal.

It displays essential details like kernel version, uptime, memory usage and processor load across Linux, macOS, Windows and other platforms. This tool provides a neofetch-like interface with a separate theming system. macchina has a doctor flag which can be used for troubleshooting.