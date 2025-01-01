Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.

macmon is a CLI tool for monitoring Apple Silicon Mac performance. It displays real-time CPU, GPU and Apple Neural Engine (ANE) power usage, along with CPU utilization, RAM/Swap usage and temperature information in the terminal.

Key features include monitoring without the need for using sudo , historical charts, average/max values and customizable colors. It works in small windows and can display data in raw data mode for integration with other tools.

Users can use macmon to track resource usage of CPU intensive tasks like compiling code, running local LLMs, for applications that take advantage of the Apple Silicon chip. It's ideal for optimizing performance and understanding your Mac's behavior under various workloads in real-time.