mandown
c
gpl-3.0
man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
brew install mandown
mandown, also known as mdn, is a man-page inspired Markdown viewer. It lets you view Markdown documents and manual pages directly in the terminal.
It provides user customization with configurable control schemes and a dedicated configuration file stored at ~/.config/mdn/mdnrc. The viewer supports mouse scrolling and keyboard navigation with options for Vim and less key bindings. It renders HTML tags in Markdown, permits file embedding in C applications.