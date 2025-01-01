mandown

gpl-3.0

man-page inspired Markdown viewer.

brew install mandown

mandown, also known as mdn, is a man-page inspired Markdown viewer. It lets you view Markdown documents and manual pages directly in the terminal.

 

It provides user customization with configurable control schemes and a dedicated configuration file stored at ~/.config/mdn/mdnrc. The viewer supports mouse scrolling and keyboard navigation with options for Vim and less key bindings. It renders HTML tags in Markdown, permits file embedding in C applications.

