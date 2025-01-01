A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.

mani is a CLI tool designed to manage multiple Git repositories in the terminal. It gathers various projects into a unified workspace for running commands collectively and synchronizing changes.

Features of mani include, cloning multiple repositories with a single command, running custom commands across multiple repositories and easy to use filtering options. It comes with a built in TUI for listing and visualising tasks being run interactively. This tool also has additional features like autocompletion, customizable themes and it works on macOS, Windows, Linux and BSD systems with no extra dependencies.

This tool can be used for working with multiple projects, projects with a microservice-like layout or generally multi-project codebases. It is useful to anyone from software engineers to hobbyists that manage multiple codebases, or need to sync or execute commands in the terminal using either the CLI or the TUI.