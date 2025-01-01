Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI for viewing man pages in the terminal.

manly is a command-line tool for viewing man pages with a user-friendly interface.

Key features include toggling focus between input and list, navigating with j/k keys and opening existing man pages with the enter key.

For those seeking an alternative and prettier man page viewing experience, it’s a handy tool for anyone who uses man pages.