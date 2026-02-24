A modern disk usage analyzer & developer cleanup tool with a TUI.

mcdu is a fast, modern disk usage analyzer and developer cleanup tool.

It scans disks and then sorts directories by size, so you can spot large files fast, and it tags sizes for quick reading. It has color-coded disk usage with vim-style navigation and also searches for build artifacts and caches across 18 plus ecosystems, which helps reclaim space from toolchains and package managers.

On macOS it detects orphaned app data left behind in the ~/Library folder. For deletion it supports dry runs, double confirmation, and JSON audit logs. It can also target common directories that have a collection of large files such like node_modules, cargo target, and old Docker build leftovers.

Ideal for developers whose need to clean up large files such as build artifacts, package caches, and old project leftovers, mcdi is useful when you need to reclaim disk space or clean up disk space on your machine over time.