Advanced MCP Protocol Debugger & Interactive TUI.

mcp-probe is a TUI for debugging and testing Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers with real-time protocol analysis and tool execution.

Core features include protocol discovery for 373+ tools, fuzzy search navigation, multiple transport support (HTTP/SSE, WebSocket, stdio, TCP), interactive parameter forms with validation, real-time message tracing, multi-format response viewers. Additional capabilities encompass session persistence, error detection with fix suggestions, export functionality for reports, automated compliance testing, performance monitoring with timing metrics.

Software developers using or developing MCPs servers would find mcp-probe useful for testing MCP server implementations, troubleshooting integration issues and inspecting MCP information with an intuitive visual interface.