Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

fancy cat for markdown

mdcat is a CLI utility written in Rust, that displays markdown formatted content in the terminal. If cat is for text, mdcat is the same for markdown.

Features of mdcat include rendering basic CommonMark syntax, highlighting code blocks, displaying links, and showing inline images.

To get the best results using mdcat, it optimally works best with iTerm2, WezTerm, and kitty, the best supported terminal emulators.