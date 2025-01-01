mdcat

rust
mpl-2.0

fancy cat for markdown

pacman -S mdcat

mdcat is a CLI utility written in Rust, that displays markdown formatted content in the terminal. If cat is for text, mdcat is the same for markdown.

 

Features of mdcat include rendering basic CommonMark syntax, highlighting code blocks, displaying links, and showing inline images.

 

To get the best results using mdcat, it optimally works best with iTerm2, WezTerm, and kitty, the best supported terminal emulators.

