Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.

mdns-scanner is a TUI application that scans local networks and maps IP addresses to their (multicast) DNS hostnames.

It scans all non-loopback network interfaces for active hosts, resolves each discovered address to its mDNS hostname or DNS-SD service instance and compiles an IP-to-hostname list in the TUI.

This tool is useful for network administrators and home lab enthusiasts who need to discover local network devices, map networks and identify them by hostname for troubleshooting.