Markdown Table Editor TUI.
go install github.com/szktkfm/mdtt/cmd/mdtt@latest
mdtt is a TUI for editing markdown tables. Using vim-like keybindings, it allows movement and alterations within tables.
It offers output to stdout and in-place file editing capabilities. Some distinguishing features include multi-table selection, piping support, and integration with external text editors defined by the $EDITOR environment variable.
For those who deal with markdown tables and want a quick and simple way to edit them, mdtt is a neat and quick tool for this use case.