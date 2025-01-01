mdtt

Markdown Table Editor TUI.

go install github.com/szktkfm/mdtt/cmd/mdtt@latest

mdtt is a TUI for editing markdown tables. Using vim-like keybindings, it allows movement and alterations within tables.

 

It offers output to stdout and in-place file editing capabilities. Some distinguishing features include multi-table selection, piping support, and integration with external text editors defined by the $EDITOR environment variable.

 

For those who deal with markdown tables and want a quick and simple way to edit them, mdtt is a neat and quick tool for this use case.

