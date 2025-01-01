Screenshot/cast and perform ImageOps on the command line.

menyoki is a command-line tool designed for capturing screenshots and recording screencasts right from the terminal. It supports capturing specific areas or entire screens and can output images in various formats, including GIF, PNG and JPEG.

Beyond basic capture, menyoki allows for additional image manipulations, such as resizing, cropping, and even converting images to grayscale. It also includes tools to analyze and edit images, giving more flexibility for more complex visual tasks. For macOS and Windows users, menyoki performs image manipulation only.

Useful for developers and terminal users who need efficient, in-terminal screen captures and image edits, menyoki is a solid choice for those who want quick terminal screen captures, GIFs or screenshots without needing graphical tools.