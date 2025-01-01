A syntax-aware Git merge conflict resolver.

mergiraf is a CLI tool that aims to resolve merge conflicts by understanding file structure and syntax. It parses the syntax tree of code or structured files (such as JSON, YAML, etc.) and attempts to intelligently combine changes from both sides.

This tool supports syntax-aware merging rules for many languages and has a cautious approach that avoids hiding unresolved conflicts. It operates as a drop-in driver for git merge, git rebase, cherry-pick, etc., but can also be run manually after a conflict. It can often auto-resolve conflicts, when it can’t safely auto-merge, mergiraf leaves clear conflict markers and encourages manual review. It also works well with difftastic.

This tool is aimed at software engineers and those working on complex codebases who get frequent merge conflicts. It benefits anyone who needs more intelligent conflict resolution than Git's default one.