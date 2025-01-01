A highly configurable CLI tool for writing conventional commits.

meteor is a command-line helper that replaces plain "git commit" with an interactive prompt for Conventional Commits. It runs in any repository, passes through every standard git-commit flag and keeps its footprint small while guiding you toward structured messages.



Features include per-project JSON config, custom type lists, optional board prefixes, predefined scopes, co-author insertion, ticket placeholders, line-length enforcement, automatic word-wrap, message templates, character limits, intro screen toggle, all git-commit options preserved, advanced flags forwarded unchanged without extra commands needed.



Developers who are well versed in Git, teams enforcing semantic version pipelines and maintainers juggling multiple trackers will appreciate meteor. It simplifies commit hygiene during pairing, open-source contributions, or sprints, ensuring every commit stays parseable by changelog generators and review bots.