A terminal UI for tracking everything about your home.

micasa is a terminal tool for tracking the costs in your home in a TUI interface.

This tool records costs for home maintenance, appliances, projects, incidents, vendor quotes and house records in one local SQLite database, with no cloud account or subscription, and it stays locally on your machine. It also keeps maintenance schedules with auto-computed due dates and service history, compares quotes in local currency, tracks warranties and appliances with purchase dates tied to them, and also stores manuals, invoices, and photos.

Other features include incident logs by location and severity, full text search, a vendor directory, project tracking from idea to completion, and an optional local LLM chat that summarizes results on your machine for when you ask questions about spending or planned work.

Useful for homeowners, renters, and those who prefer a simple terminal interface who wants to see repair history, costs, and documents kept nearby locally without cloud accounts or subscriptions.