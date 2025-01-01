Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.

Edit is a lightweight TUI text editor from Microsoft that revives the classic MS-DOS Edit spirit while adopting VS Code-style shortcuts and layout.

Features include mouse actions, modeless operation, persistent menu shortcuts, simultaneous multi-file tabs, Ctrl + R find-and-replace with regex, word-wrap toggle, Ctrl + P quick file switcher, status metrics, Windows clipboard support, UTF-8 handling, light themes and undo history. The binary size is under 250KB.

Edit suits Windows or WSL users who need a straightforward and quick console editor for remote sessions where installing Vim or Nano is unavailable (think Windows servers), yet who still expect familiar GUI-like commands, mouse behaviour and command-line novices alike, for everyday tasks.