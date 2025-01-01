edit

rust
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/microsoft-edit/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/microsoft-edit/

A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.

yay -S microsoft-edit

Edit is a lightweight TUI text editor from Microsoft that revives the classic MS-DOS Edit spirit while adopting VS Code-style shortcuts and layout.

 

Features include mouse actions, modeless operation, persistent menu shortcuts, simultaneous multi-file tabs, Ctrl + R find-and-replace with regex, word-wrap toggle, Ctrl + P quick file switcher, status metrics, Windows clipboard support, UTF-8 handling,  light themes and undo history. The binary size is under 250KB.

 

Edit suits Windows or WSL users who need a straightforward and quick console editor for remote sessions where installing Vim or Nano is unavailable (think Windows servers), yet who still expect familiar GUI-like commands, mouse behaviour and command-line novices alike, for everyday tasks.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.