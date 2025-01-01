miller

an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.

sudo apt get install miller

Miller is a command-line tool, akin to awk, sed, cut, join, and sort, designed for handling name-indexed data formats such as CSV, TSV, JSON, and more.

 

It combines the functionalities of awk, sed, cut, join, and sort, and is ideal for tasks in data cleaning and system administration tasks.

 

Miller also supports streaming data and works efficiently with large files.

