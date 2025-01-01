A Minimal CLI coding agent by Mistral.

Mistral Vibe CLI is a command-line coding assistant powered that automates code changes through natural-language prompts.

It scans your project tree and Git status to build context, understands repositories instead of isolated files, supports tools for reading and editing files, searching code, running shell commands and interacting with version control.

It also lets you reference files using the @ symbol, run commands with ! and change settings with slash commands, coordinates multi-file edits, keeps history and autocompletion, allows programmatic use in scripts, and lets you configure models, providers and tool permissions through a config file.

Mistral Vibe CLI is useful for vibe coders, software engineers and those who want an AI agent to explore codebases, propose patches and run project-specific tasks directly from the terminal.