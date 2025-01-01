mistral-vibe-cli

python
apache-2.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/mistral-vibe-cli/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/mistral-vibe-cli/

A Minimal CLI coding agent by Mistral.

CodeRabbit

CodeRabbit

Cut Code Review Time & Bugs in Half. Supports TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, and more.

Install CodeRabbit CLI
image preview of mistral-vibe-cli

Mistral Vibe CLI is a command-line coding assistant powered that automates code changes through natural-language prompts. 

 

It scans your project tree and Git status to build context, understands repositories instead of isolated files, supports tools for reading and editing files, searching code, running shell commands and interacting with version control.

 

It also lets you reference files using the @ symbol, run commands with ! and change settings with slash commands, coordinates multi-file edits, keeps history and autocompletion, allows programmatic use in scripts, and lets you configure models, providers and tool permissions through a config file.

 

Mistral Vibe CLI is useful for vibe coders, software engineers and those who want an AI agent to explore codebases, propose patches and run project-specific tasks directly from the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.