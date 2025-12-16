A TUI interface for the MLB Statcast API.

mlbt is a TUI for Major League Baseball (MLB) data that uses the MLB Statcast API to display live game updates and stats in the terminal.

In the TUI interface there are four main tabs, Scoreboard, Gameday, Stats and Standings. You can view game scores (with detailed box scores) for any date, check league standings and browse team or player stats (including pitching and hitting metrics). The gameday tab even shows a pitch-by-pitch view of live games with a visual strike zone and win probability graphs as the game progresses.

Other features of mlbt includes helpful keybindings for each tab, watching "live" games during game day, a date picker for browsing stats and a configuration file for toggling your favourite team and changing the timezone if need be.

This tool is great for baseball fans who are also terminal enthusiasts or developers. It's useful for anyone who wants real-time MLB updates and detailed stats from the terminal without needing to open a web browser.